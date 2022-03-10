3.26 progressive runs per 90: Why Leeds, Tottenham and West Ham are right to circle Middlesbrough player

It’s been a phenomenal breakthrough season already for Middlesbrough wing-back Isaiah Jones but he could finish it by helping the Teessiders secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, the 22-year-old had made just one appearance for the Boro first team but he’s become one of Chris Wilder’s key weapons and is now drawing links to the Premier League.

According to 90Min, Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Tottenham, and West Ham United are all interested alongside European clubs such as Atletico Madrid, Ajax and RB Leipzig.

Arsenal, Leeds United, and Wolves have also been touted with an interest but what is it that’s impressed them so much about Jones?

We’ve looked into his stats from this season to find out…

Looking at goals and assists can often be misleading but with the 22-year-old, it is an initial indicator of just how dangerous he has been on the right flank.

Jones has scored once and contributed nine assists for Boro this season – meaning only one player, Reading’s John Swift, has created more goals for teammates in the Championship as per Wyscout.

Bursting forward with the ball at his feet is what has made the defender such a threat this term and that’s reflected in his 6.81 average dribbles (at a success rate of 50.7%) and 3.26 progressive runs per 90 – the joint-11th most in the division.

It’s no surprise then that he wins a lot of fouls for Boro as well, with his average of 2.45 per 90 the ninth most in the Championship this term.

As his nine assists illustrate, his delivery in the final third has been effective as well. Jones averages 3.39 crosses (28.7% success) and 0.67 crosses into the six-yard box per 90 – with the latter highlighting the dangerous areas he’s often putting the ball into.

The wing-back gets into the box himself a lot as well, averaging 2.35 touches in the opposition penalty area per 90, but his finishing is an area that he’ll be looking to improve on. The 22-year-old has scored just once this term, below his expected goals (xG) figure of 2.67, and hit the target with just 23.8% of his shots.

If Jones is playing Premier League football next season – with Boro or elsewhere – his defensive quality is going to be tested and based on what we’ve seen this season, he should be able to hold his own.

The 22-year-old has won 64.9% of his defensive duels this term as well as making 3.59 interceptions, 5.87 recoveries, and 1.51 clearances per 90.

He can struggle when the ball is in the air, however, as his 29% aerial duel success rate reflects.

It is not reflected in the stats but his pace and ability to make recovery runs has been vital at times, with Jones able to keep up with and often reel in some of the fastest players in the Championship.

There’s an awful lot to like about the Boro man on both sides of the ball but ultimately it is the quality he offers flying forward down the right flank that has so many clubs interested.

If Wilder’s side are not able to secure promotion this season, they could have a fight on their hands to keep him at the Riverside.