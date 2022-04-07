3/13 duels won: The AFC Bournemouth player who struggled in defeat at West Brom

Bournemouth’s Championship promotion hopes were dealt a setback on Wednesday night, as they were beaten 2-0 by West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Goals from Alex Mowatt and Andy Carroll inside the opening 15 minutes were enough to secure all three points for the hosts, ending a five-match unbeaten run for Scott Parker’s side.

That means that the pressure is still on Bournemouth when it comes to securing an automatic promotion place, particularly with a run-in that sees them face a number of other play-off hopefuls.

One player who rather seem to struggle for the Cherries, was Adam Smith, with the right-back one player who may need to up his game from this performance if his side are to get back on track.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the stats behind Smith’s performance for Bournemouth at West Brom, according to SofaScore, to see just how the right-back fared at The Hawthorns.

From a defensive perspective, it was a rather challenging night for Smith up against the West Brom attack.

The right-back was dribbled past twice during the course of the 90 minutes, while he was unable to make any interceptions or block any shots during the match.

Indeed, Smith only won one tackle as well, meaning his defensive contribution does seem to have been rather limited against the Baggies.

It also appears as though the 30-year-old also found things challenging when coming up against West Brom players in one on one situations.

Did Bournemouth sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 Asmir Begovic? (First spell) Fee Free

Over the course of the game, Smith won just three of the 13 duels he entered into during the match, the lowest success rate of any Bournemouth player on the pitch.

Going forward, Smith also appeared to find it hard to pose a threat to West Brom’s defence. The full-back’s only shot was off target, while none of the three dribbles or three crosses he attempted were successful.

The right-back was also unable to produce any key passes during the game, meaning he does seem to have been lacking the cuting edge going forward, that full-backs are often expected to provide these days.

It seems therefore, that this is a performance that Smith will want to forget and move on from quickly, something Bournemouth will need him to do, with plenty more key games to come in the battle for promotion to the Premier League.