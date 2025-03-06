It has proved an extremely frustrating year for Derby County so far, with the January transfer window a particular source of pain.

While the club acknowledges that their recruitment must improve, they also argue that numerous mitigating factors have hindered their efforts.

Telegraph Sport has revealed some of the finer details of the Rams’ disastrous January transfer window.

Failed Derby County bids for Man City midfielder and now-Middlesbrough man

In mid-January, Derby seemingly struck gold, agreeing to a £2 million deal with Manchester City for midfielder Jacob Wright.

The 19-year-old England Under-20 international was set to undergo a medical, only for the transfer to collapse at the last moment.

Manchester City’s hierarchy reportedly grew concerned over Wright’s suitability for Derby’s playing style, pulling the plug on the deal and leaving the Rams blindsided. To add insult to injury, Wright later secured a loan move to Norwich City.

This setback was one of many for the Rams in a window defined by near-misses. A loan move for Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho, formerly also of Manchester City and Leicester, fell through before he ultimately joined Middlesbrough, while a late attempt to sign West Brom’s John Swift was turned down on deadline day.

Further pursuits of Middlesbrough’s Dan Barlaser and Anfernee Dijksteel also proved fruitless.

Meanwhile, Derby lost one of their most valuable assets, as centre-back Eiran Cashin departed for Brighton in a deal worth up to £12 million.

The failure to adequately replace him and reinforce the squad has left fans questioning the club’s recruitment strategy at a critical point in their season.

Bad luck and bad timing could be a blow for Derby County

Three years ago, Derby County were staring into the abyss, and now, once again, they find themselves fighting for their lives.

John Eustace’s recent move from Ewood Park to Pride Park raised eyebrows, given that he left a club sitting fifth in the Championship to take charge of a Derby side rock-bottom and seven points adrift of safety.

His appointment followed the sacking of Paul Warne, the man who guided the Rams to promotion but saw his tenure unravel with a dismal run of just three wins in 21 league matches.

Warne’s exit, just 24 hours before Derby faced Norwich, came at a precarious moment, and the timing of Eustace’s arrival has drawn scrutiny.

Despite these setbacks, the mood around the club remains determined. Eustace, a proven operator at this level, has been working tirelessly to instill belief in his squad. However, results will ultimately dictate his success, and Derby must quickly turn performances into points if they are to stand a chance of avoiding the drop.

The Championship table (as of 6-3-25) Position Team Played Goal difference Points 22 Luton Town 35 -23 31 23 Plymouth Argyle 35 -34 30 24 Derby County 35 -15 29

Between a disastrous transfer window and the upheaval of a managerial change, Derby find themselves staring down the barrel of relegation.

Key targets slipping through their grasp and poor timing in the dugout have left the club scrambling for solutions in the final months of the season.

While Eustace’s arrival provides a glimmer of hope, he has inherited a squad that is both understrength and low on confidence.

The failure to reinforce in January, coupled with the instability at boardroom level, could ultimately prove the Rams' undoing.

With survival on the line, they must find answers fast - because in the unforgiving landscape of the Championship, bad luck and bad timing are often the difference between staying up and going down.