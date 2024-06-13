Highlights Wrexham's rise to League One has been fueled by experienced players and high expectations, thanks to Reynolds and McElhenny's ownership.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wrexham are preparing for life in League One after their recent and rapid rise in the lower divisions.

Across the last three seasons in particular, Red Dragons boss Phil Parkinson has moulded a squad full of experience, which includes players that have gained minutes in the Championship across their careers to-date.

Under the ownership of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, the club's stature both on and off the pitch has increased tenfold, as well as the expectation that follows suit.

Therefore, despite it being the club's first season in the third tier since 2005 after gaining back-to-back promotions from the National League and League Two, a busy summer of recruitment and planning is expected at the STōK Cae Ras.

Wrexham AFC fan pundit issues potential Paul Mullin price tag verdict

With the EFL officially opening the summer transfer window at the end of this week, expect plenty of movement in this corner of Wales.

We've already seen the club linked with incomings, which include the potential return of former Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, recently released by the Gunners upon the conclusion of the Premier League season.

However, to flip the scenario around, Football League World quizzed our Wrexham AFC fan pundit, Liam Gryce, on which individuals from the current squad would command the biggest transfer fee over the course of the summer.

"I think the player that could possibly command the highest fee this window for Wrexham would probably be the most obvious answer, which is Paul Mullin," he claimed.

"He's proven he can score goals when it matters. Scoring 20+ goals in League Two is no small feat," Grice continued.

Paul Mullin's goalscoring record at Wrexham AFC (as per Wrexham AFC Archive) League FA Cup Other Cups Total 88 12 5 105

"I think we could easily ask for £2m+ for him, but luckily I don't think he'd leave Wrexham any time soon, no matter the finances of the deal, just because of how much he loves the club."

21-year-old defender could make Wrexham a sizeable profit

However, the high-profile name of Mullin wasn't the only player namedropped in this particular verdict, as Grice believes there is a young centre-back who has broke through the ranks who could garner the club significant funds in the future.

"I think another interesting one to look at in terms of that question would be Max Cleworth, the young centre-back who has really broke into the first team now," he added.

The fan pundit concluded: "He's got a lot of potential. He can definitely play high-end League One, Championship football if he really reaches that potential, and I can easily see him going for a fee in the region of £2m as well."

Paul Mullin and Max Cleworth could be key for Wrexham in the new season

Undoubtedly, a core group of Wrexham's squad will no doubt be eager to prove themselves at League One standard, and the aforementioned duo of Mullin and Cleworth could prove to be pivotal in the spine of Parkinson's team.

Mullin netted 32 goals in 46 appearances as Cambridge United won promotion to the third tier in 2021, but the 29-year-old opted against another stint in the third tier to join the project in North Wales.

However, he more than has a point to prove this time round, not just with the eyes that will be cast on him next season, but his most recent stint at this level saw him net just three times in 20 appearances for Tranmere Rovers in the 2019/20 season.

Meanwhile, Cleworth is coming off the back of two stellar seasons, not just for the club but his individual development, having scooped the Young Player of the Season award in consecutive years.

He has made 87 appearances for the Red Dragons in total, 24 of which came in League Two last term, and given the ability he's showcased when breaking into the first-team fold, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him once again be a regular fixture next season, as well as hoping he can earn a new contract, with his current deal expiring next summer.