29 yellows, 3 reds: How disciplined are Plymouth Argyle compared to the rest of the League One?

Plymouth Argyle are absolutely flying in League One this season and even the most pessimistic Pilgrims supporter will be believing that a top six finish is on the cards.

They have assembled a squad with a very nice mix of youth and experience, and the bulk of them are singing off of the same hymn sheet under Steven Schumacher.

Argyle have been largely operating with a three at the back formation since relegation to League Two in 2018/19, and that has helped players to learn their roles in great detail to continue the club’s upward trajectory in recent seasons.

Some of the youthful exuberance in the squad has led to naive decision-making in points of the campaign, but that has not stopped them riding the wave of momentum as yet.

Here, we have taken a look at how disciplined Argyle have been this season and how that compares to the rest of the division, as per WhoScored…

Argyle have received the joint-fifth least yellow cards in the division, 29, but the joint-most red cards with three.

Brendan Galloway, Dan Scarr, and James Wilson have all received their marching orders at one point in the campaign, requiring Schumacher to alter the backline.

Sometimes red cards from defenders are respected by coaching staff and the squad, in sacrificing themselves for the team, but it is arguably much easier to re-arrange mid-game when an attacking player or midfielder is sent off.

They have been fairly shy in terms of picking up yellow cards this season, with Bali Mumba receiving the most in the squad with four.

The Norwich City loanee needs to avoid being booked for one more game to avoid suspension, with the threshold being moved to ten yellows for a ban after 19 games have been completed.

Adam Randell and Nigel Lonwijk have been booked three times each, with the latter often slotting into the back three in the place of Galloway, Scarr or Wilson.

As the tension increases in the second half of the season, there could be more moments of rash decision making with points on the line, and it feels unlikely that Argyle play out the remainder of the campaign without picking up at least another one or two red cards to give Schumacher headaches in the dugout.