29 yellows, 0 reds: How disciplined are Lincoln City compared to the rest of the League One?

Some were tipping Lincoln City for relegation this season but they’ve exceeded expectations and are sat fairly comfortably in the middle of the League One table.

It doesn’t seem too long ago that the Imps were battling for promotion to the Championship but with Michael Appleton leaving in the summer and the inexperienced Mark Kennedy taking his place, it was hard to know exactly what to expect in 2022/23.

For the most part, Lincoln have been impressive and that’s reflected in their position in the table.

Ahead of this afternoon’s fixtures, Kennedy’s side are just six points back from the top six and could close that gap quickly if they can find form over the busy festive period.

But how do they compare to the rest of League One in terms of discipline? With a little help from Whoscored, we’ve taken a look…

Lincoln have been shown 29 yellow cards this season – the joint-15th most and joint-eighth least in the division alongside two of the favourites to win the title in Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle.

Remarkably, that’s 17 fewer than the team with the worst disciplinary record in League One, Forest Green Rovers, who have been shown 46 yellow cards this term.

Fleetwood Town (45), Morecambe (42), and Accrington Stanley (42) are among the other regular offenders while Peterborough United (24) and Exeter City (24) have received the fewest bookings.

Lincoln are one of just six teams that have not had a single player sent off all season.

Plymouth, Burton Albion, and Oxford United are the worst offenders when it comes to red cards, having had three players sent off in League One in 2022/23.

Kennedy will likely be pretty pleased with how his team’s disciplinary record compares to the rest of the division.

While you certainly don’t want to be the team that receives cards most often, it is useful to have that side to your game in the third tier.