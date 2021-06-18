29-year-old to leave? 2 transfer developments we could see emerge at Bolton Wanderers in the next few weeks

Bolton Wanderers are facing a crucial summer period as Ian Evatt looks to make the right alterations to his squad ahead of their return to League One next season.

Evatt’s side have already been busy securing some transfer moves this summer and they have already confirmed the signings of Josh Sheehan, Declan John, George Johnston, Will Aimson and Oladapo Afolayan. All four of those seem to be very astute pickups for Bolton and they will add quality to the options that they have to call upon in the English third tier.

There will still be more signings to come for Bolton this summer and the quality of those could well help to determine to what extent they are ready to re-establish themselves back in League One. A few transfer rumours are circulating around potential incomings and outgoings we might see at the club in the next few weeks.

With that in mind, here we take a look at TWO transfer developments we could see at Bolton in the next few weeks…

Bolton to complete move for Joel Dixon

The Trotters could make goalkeeper Joel Dixon their sixth signing of the summer transfer window very soon after The Sun journalist Alan Nixon confirmed that Evatt’s side are closing in on securing a deal for the 27-year-old.

That comes with him being a free agent after he turned down the offer of a new contract by Barrow, where he managed to make 46 appearances in League Two last term. During those games, he managed to record nine clean sheets and also averaged 2.6 saves per match.

Football League World had previously revealed that Evatt was keen to reunite with the goalkeeper after he had been a key part of the success he enjoyed during his spell in charge of Barrow.

Nixon’s latest update has reaffirmed their interest in Dixon and outlined that they are close to making the former Sunderland keeper the latest player to arrive at the club this summer.

Bolton Wanderers quiz: One question about every player in the Wanderers’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 26 How old is Matt Gilks? 36 37 38 39

Ali Crawford to be allowed to leave

One potential exit that we could see at Bolton in the coming weeks is attacking midfielder Ali Crawford. According to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, the 29-year-old might be one of the players that the Trotters allow to leave the club this summer, as they look to make room for further additions to the squad to enhance their quality in the final third.

Crawford was a key part of the side in the first half of the season last term and he managed to score one goal in 24 appearances for the Trotters. However, he was allowed to join Tranmere Rovers on a loan deal in the winter window and that was a sign that he had fallen down the pecking order under Evatt.

Considering Bolton already have the likes of Antoni Sarcevic, Oladapo Afolayan, Nathan Delfouneso and Lloyd Isgrove to call upon in the attacking positions it is going to be difficult for Crawford to force his way back into the side. That suggests a move might be the best option for him at this stage.