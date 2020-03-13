29-year-old reveals why he made Cardiff transfer decision

Cardiff City goalkeeper Joe Day has said that the chance to work with AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper coach Ashley Bayes was a key reason behind his decision to join the club.

The 29-year-old stopper joined Wimbledon in January after managing just one league appearance so far this season at the Cardiff City Stadium.

In the nine matches since he arrived at Kingsmeadow though he has already managed three clean sheets.

Speaking to London News Online, he said the opportunity to work with Bayes was a big draw.

“A massive factor in me coming here was Ashley,” he said.

“The work he’s done in the last couple of years with Aaron Ramsdale and George Long, I saw it as a great opportunity to work with someone who has brought on a couple of keepers recently.

“He has been so good with me – one of the best in the business.”

Day joined Cardiff in the summer after leaving Newport County where he made 197 league appearances.

The verdict

With Neil Etheridge and Alex Smithies ahead of him in the pecking order, game time was always going to be hard to come by at Cardiff.

However, Day has made an instant impact with Wimbledon and they have suffered just three defeats in nine since his arrival.

With just a three point gap to the relegation spots they are by no means safe, but Day’s addition seems to have helped.