29-year-old makes admission about his current situation at Portsmouth ahead of January window

Portsmouth forward Joe Pigott has admitted that he is still hoping to earn the opportunity to feature regularly for the club in the coming months.

Pigott joined Pompey on a season-long loan deal from Ipswich Town as part of a move which saw Marcus Harness head in the opposite direction.

Whereas Harness has gone on to make 23 appearances in all competitions for the Tractor Boys, Pigott has struggled to make an impact for Portsmouth in the third-tier.

Due to the presence of Colby Bishop and Dane Scarlett, the forward has only started three games at this level as he has been deployed as a substitute on 11 occasions.

Handed the opportunity to showcase his ability during Portsmouth’s EFL Trophy clash with Stevenage last night, Pigott marked his latest outing for the club by scoring at Fratton Park.

Pompey booked their place in the next round of the aforementioned competition by sealing a 3-0 victory over their League Two opponents.

Following this clash, Pigott delivered an honest verdict on his current situation at Portsmouth.

Speaking to The News, the 29-year-old said: ‘I just want to play football.

‘Portsmouth is a fantastic place to play football and the opportunity to play here is one I really want to take.

“Hopefully I will still get that chance.”

Pigott later added: “If I don’t get any opportunities it will be something we speak about.

“Hopefully I will, though.

“We can have a decent dialogue and there’s plenty of games and time for things to happen yet, so we’ll see what happens.

“It would be great to play here, but I want to play football at the end of the day. “That has to be the priority, because it hasn’t quite happened.”

The Verdict

Pigott will be hoping that his encouraging display in the EFL Trophy last night will boost his chances of lining up for Portsmouth in their League One clash with Milton Keynes Dons this weekend.

Having failed to provide a direct goal contribution in League One since August, the forward will need to step up his performance levels in order to play a role in Pompey’s push for a top-six finish.

With the transfer window set to open next month, it will be interesting to see whether Pigott stays at Fratton Park as he is currently not guaranteed a place in the club’s starting eleven.

Whereas he is extremely unlikely to feature for his parent-club Ipswich if his loan deal is cut short, he could potentially be sent to another side who are willing to play him on a regular basis between now and the end of the campaign.