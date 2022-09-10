29-year-old features: One winner and one loser at Norwich City so far this season

After three matches of the 2022-23 Championship season, Norwich City supporters were perhaps worried about what may happen in the near future after picking up just one point out of a possible nine.

A home draw against Wigan Athletic was sandwiched in-between defeats on the road to Cardiff and Hull City, which was a cause for concern, but since that loss to the Tigers, the Canaries have been in top form.

Dean Smith’s side have recorded five victories in succession, scoring 10 goals and conceding just twice, and it’s a run of form which sees them sitting in second position in the league table going into the midweek fixture list.

Which player has been the real winner and who is losing out during Norwich’s first eight matches of the season though? Let’s take a look.

WINNER: Marcelino Nunez

Having lost Pierre Lees-Melou back to France this summer, Dean Smith needed to bring in another creative midfielder in the same mould, and he had to scour the globe to find that replacement.

And in Marcelino Nunez, the Canaries appear to have found someone that can do a bit of everything in the engine room.

The 22-year-old is a full Chile international and played in continental competition for Universidad Catolica last season, hence why he was able to get a work permit to make the move to Norfolk, and he’s already made a big impact.

Whilst Josh Sargent could arguably be classed as the biggest winner due to his fine goalscoring form to start the campaign, Nunez has adapted to English football remarkably quickly and for that reason he’s the most impressive individual so far.

LOSER: Ben Gibson

Having appeared 27 times in the Premier League last season and with a wealth of experience at Championship level, you could have assumed that Gibson would form a partnership with Grant Hanley at the back for Norwich.

However, the 29-year-old has played just once in the Championship this season, and that was only because Hanley suffered a one-match suspension for a red card picked up against Cardiff.

Young Republic of Ireland international defender Andrew Omobamidele has overtaken Gibson in the pecking order, leaving him sat on the bench – and if the current form of Norwich continues, then it is hard to see him getting much game-time up until January.