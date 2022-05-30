29-year-old defender emerges as a potential target for Sheffield United

Iceland international Hordur Magnusson has emerged as a potential target for Sheffield United, according to a report from The Star.

It is understood that several Championship sides are believed to be interested in signing the 29-year-old this summer.

Magnusson is set to leave CSKA Moscow next month when his contract expires and thus will be available on a free-transfer.

The defender previously featured in the second-tier for Bristol City before sealing a switch to Russia in 2018.

During his time at Ashton Gate, Magnusson made 61 appearances for the club in all competitions.

After missing a considerable chunk of the 2021/22 campaign due to injury, the defender made his return to action in CSKA’s clash with Rubin Kazan in March.

Magnusson went on to play three more games for the club in the Russian Premier League as his side finished fifth in the league standings.

The Blades will be keen to bolster their squad in the upcoming window after reaching the play-offs in the previous term.

United suffered defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals of this competition.

After eliminating the Blades from the play-offs, the Reds went on to defeat Huddersfield Town at the Wembley Stadium yesterday as they sealed promotion to the Premier League.

The Verdict

When you consider that Ben Davies, Charlie Goode and Filip Uremovic are both set to return to their parent-clubs when their respective loan deals expire, Forest are expected to be in the market for a new centre-back this summer.

Having been linked with Magnusson, it will be interesting to see whether the Reds opt to try and convince him to make the switch to Bramall Lane.

During his most recent season in the Championship, the defender made 1.2 interceptions and 3.8 clearances per game whilst he also won 2.2 aerial duels per fixture and recorded a respectable average WhoScored match rating of 6.64 at this level.

Whereas it may take some time for Magnusson to re-adjust to life in the second-tier, there is no reason why he cannot go on to make a positive impact for the Blades as he knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level.