29-year-old credits Johnnie Jackson as he signs new AFC Wimbledon contract

Despite being unexpectedly dismissed from Charlton Athletic at the end of the season, Johnnie Jackson has been able to quickly find a new club in AFC Wimbledon and has already started making additions to new side in preparation for next season.

The Dons had a disappointing season last year as they suffered relegation to League Two and therefore next season their focus will be on gaining promotion back up to League One.

Today the club announced that Alex Woodyard has signed a new two year contract with the club which as players’ player of the year will be welcome news to the fans.

Speaking on his new deal, the 29-year-old told the club’s Official Media: “I’m absolutely delighted to have signed and the Club’s ambitions match my own. It’s really positive. I’ve enjoyed my first two years here as I’ve got a good relationship with all the boys, the staff, and the fans. I’m really pleased to have signed the new deal.”

However, the midfielder admitted that it was the club’s new manager who helped him make the decision to stay as he said: “As a footballer, I thin you’ve got to weight up different options, but ultimately my heart was always set on playing for Wimbledon long term.

“I felt it was important for me together another two years to put right the wrongs of last year. I can’t wait to get going. I’ve spoken to the new gaffer briefly. It was a general chat about what he’s going to bring to the Club and what his ambitions are. He’s obviously a good, young manager who did very well at Charlton. I’m excited to work with him and hopefully he can improve me as a player.”

The Verdict:

This is an important new contract for AFC Wimbledon as they look to push on for promotion next season. Woodyard proved to be a good player for the side and will no doubt be a big part of the side next season.

Johnnie Jackson is also clearly setting out a good project at the club and has the right ambitions for the club which should excite the fans.

For the midfielder, it’s clear he’s bought into the manager’s project and if everyone is on the same page going into next season aiming high then they will be hopefully of achieving what they want to.