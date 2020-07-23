29-year-old completes Birmingham City departure

Birmingham City striker Alvaro Gimenez has competed a permanent move to Cadiz, the Spanish side have confirmed via their Twitter page.

Gimenez arrived at St. Andrew’s on a three-year deal from Almeria in the summer, on the back of scoring 20 goals in 39 games in 2018/19.

The 29-year-old failed to set the world alight upon his arrival in the West Midlands, though, scoring three goals in 24 league appearances for Blues, starting only 12 games in the Championship.

Do these 11 celebrities support Birmingham City or not?

1 of 11 Jasper Carrott? Yes No

In January, Gimenez returned to Spain to join promotion-chasing Cadiz on loan, with the Spanish second division side holding an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

After scoring only one goal in 13 games to help Cadiz win promotion to La Liga, the club have now moved to sign Gimenez on a permanent basis, with reports also claiming that he leaves Blues for a €2.5m fee.

Birmingham finished the season sitting 20th in the Sky Bet Championship table, two points clear of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

This is hardly a surprise and it’s probably for the best to see Gimenez leave St. Andrew’s.

You couldn’t blame Blues for signing him – they needed a striker following the departure of Che Adams, and Gimenez’s goalscoring record in Spain was hugely impressive.

But players fail to settle sometimes, and this has clearly been the case for Gimenez who wasn’t able to cope with the physical demands of the Championship.

To receive a fee for his services as well is a boost for whoever takes over at Blues, as it could allow them to strengthen the squad even further.