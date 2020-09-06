29-year-old closing in on Stoke City departure

Stoke City midfielder Badou N’Diaye is closing in on a loan move to Galatasaray, according to reports from Hurriyet.

N’Diaye is out of favour under Michael O’Neill, with the likes of John Obi Mikel, Jordan Cousins and Jordan Thompson ahead of the midfielder in the pecking order heading into next season.

N’Diaye, who was reintroduced to the first-team by Nathan Jones last season, has made only four appearances for the Potters under O’Neill following Jones’ sacking.

QUIZ: What club did Stoke City sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Who did Stoke sign Lee Grant on loan from in 2016? Derby County Burnley Manchester United Sheffield Wednesday

The 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Trabzonspor, and a return to Turkey now looks to be on the cards.

According to Hurriyet, Galatasaray are close to completing a deal for N’Diaye, which would see the midfielder join them on loan for the 2020/21 season for a fee of around €2-2.5m,

It is claimed that N’Diaye has also agreed to take a “significant” reduction in his salary in order to complete a move to Turkey.

N’Diaye joined Stoke from Galatasaray in January 2018 for a reported fee of around £14million, but now looks set to move back to the Turkish club after a tough spell in Staffordshire.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly the right move for both parties.

N’Diaye is a high earner and Stoke have added plenty of midfielders to their squad this summer, so there is no point in keeping him on the books at the moment.

He seems settled in Turkey, so I think some Stoke fans would prefer to see him move to Gala on a permanent basis rather than on loan.