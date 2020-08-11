29-year-old appears on course for QPR exit this summer

Toni Leistner’s representatives have approached clubs in England and Germany over a potential transfer move away from QPR, West London Sport is reporting.

The defender is due back for training with the Hoops next week after FC Koln decided against keeping him, but it seems unlikely his long-term future lies in W12.

Mark Warburton made it clear pretty quickly that he does not fancy the centre-half and he was quickly farmed out on loan last summer.

A more permanent deal could await him in the coming weeks, though, with those that look after him in such matters apparently trying to sound out new employers.

Certainly, you would think that they need to be successful for him to play much football in 2020/21 as, despite the exit of Grant Hall from the Hoops earlier this summer, you can see Warburton having several other ideas he’d rather use ahead of Leistner.

The Verdict

Sometimes managers do not take to a player and this has been the case with the centre-half.

Once a regular player in the side, Leistner is now firmly on the fringes of the squad and it would be best for all involved if he moved on in the summer window.

Let’s see what deal he ends up getting.