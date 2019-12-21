29-y/o starts: The Sheffield Wednesday XI we expect Garry Monk to field v Bristol City

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to build on their immense 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest last weekend with another victory tomorrow.

The Owls host Bristol City at Hillsborough tomorrow looking to solidify their place in the Championship’s top six going into the second half of the season.

Garry Monk’s side have recently shaken off a patchy run of form to go unbeaten in the last five games, collecting 11 points out of a possible 15 as they sit in fifth place. Wednesday’s last result was a resounding one as they travelled to the City Ground and netted four first-half goals to see off Forest on their own patch.

The scoreline came as quite a shock with Forest’s solid defence this season and Wednesday not quite firing on all cylinders this season. However, this win will have left the Wednesday camp very buoyant as we approach the New Year. No sides apart from the current top two have really shown any consistency that would warrant them to be guaranteed promotion contenders and this has given the Owls a glorious opportunity to put a run together and stake a claim to stay in the play-off places.

Up next is the tough game against Bristol City, who harbour very similar ambitions under Lee Johnson. Here, we take a look at the side that we expect Garry Monk to field at Hillsborough tomorrow…

The Owls have found comfort in a bog-standard 4-4-2 formation under Monk this season and their consistency in performance has followed from this. Monk’s sides are typically built from a rigid defence that provides a platform for them to win games with clinical attacking play.

In goal will be expected to remain as Cameron Dawson who has been very solid since coming in to replace Keiren Westwood after the West Brom defeat. The Owls are yet to taste defeat since Dawson stepped in and he will be keen to prove to Monk that this swap was the right decision going forward.

In front of him will continue to be Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Tom Lees, and Morgan Fox who have shown great consistency in their performances, both aerially and on the floor, they are defending very well for the Owls. Julian Borner will feel hard-done-by to miss out after his early season form but with the clean sheet against Forest, there is too much in favour of the current defence.

In a midfield four will be Adam Reach, Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan, and Kadeem Harris. All four of these players had a huge part to play in Wednesday’s massive win and it would be extremely harsh to drop any of them after that performance. In recent weeks, there has been a much better end product coming from the midfielders to provide goals and assists, which Monk will know is crucial as they give support to the front men.

Up front is expected to be the in-form duo Jordan Rhodes and Steven Fletcher who both found the net last time out.

Rhodes had seemingly been frozen out at Sheffield Wednesday after a lacklustre transfer from Middlesbrough followed by a loan move to Norwich last season. He returned to the lineup in recent games and made a huge impact on Saturday, scoring a hattrick to put the Owls on their way to an emphatic win.

Steven Fletcher added the fourth and what was his 12th goal of the season, showing just how important he is to Monk’s side going forward.

An unchanged lineup and deservedly so considering how well they played last time out, if they can replicate this form tomorrow then another win could well be on the cards.