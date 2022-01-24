29-y/o starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night

Ipswich Town will be keen to build upon their weekend victory on Tuesday evening as they take on AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League One.

The Tractor Boys ran out as 2-1 winners over Accrington Stanley last time out at Portman Road and head into their game at the Cherry Red Records Stadium tomorrow full of confidence.

A win for Kieran McKenna’s side could see them close the gap on the play-off places in the third tier if other results fall in their favour across the division.

They take on a Wimbledon side who have drawn their last three league outings after putting in a series of improved performances under the guidance of their head coach, Mark Robinson.

Quiz: Have each of these 25 ex-Ipswich Town players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 25 Andre Dozzell? Yes No

Here we take you through our predicted Ipswich Town starting eleven for their game against the Dons tomorrow night.

Christian Walton will once again be between the sticks for the Tractor Boys, having now signed on a permanent deal.

George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden and Janoi Donacien will form the back three, with the trio having developed a great understanding.

Kane Vincent-Young and Wes Burns will operate as the attacking wing backs, whilst Tom Carroll should partner Sam Morsy in the centre of midfield, with Lee Evans remaining a doubt after picking up a knock last time out.

Bersant Celina will operate as the number 10 and will again be given the licence to roam from that position in order to make Ipswich’s attacks a lot more unpredictable.

Up top Macauley Bonne will be partnered by Conor Chaplin, with the front two having developed a really good understanding since McKenna took over in the role as manager at Portman Road.

It is sure to be a tough test against Wimbledon and Town will certainly have to be at their best in order to walk away with all three points tomorrow night.