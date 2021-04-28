29-goal striker in: An early look at how Millwall’s XI could look at the start of the 2021/22 season

Despite a difficult recent run, Millwall can still head into the summer with lots of positivity.

Gary Rowett’s side put together an impressive run between February and the start of April but have come unstuck over the past few weeks – taking just one point from their last four games.

It’s worth noting, however, that those four games came against four of the Championship’s top six and that if they take six points from their last two games of the season – against struggling Bristol City and relegation-threatened Coventry City – they could finish as high as eighth.

Two top 10 finishes in two years would be an impressive feat for Rowett but what the last few weeks have highlighted is that his side still have a fair way to go if they want to take the next step and secure a play-off place next season.

A strong summer transfer window could help them close that gap and with that in mind, we’ve outlined what the Lions could look like when they line up for their first game in 2021/22 – assuming they play a 3-4-3 formation…