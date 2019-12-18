29 games for Nottingham Forest: Robbie Findley – How is he getting on these days?

In the 2010/11 campaign, Nottingham Forest swooped to complete the signing of USA international Robbie Findley.

The Reds – managed by Billy Davies at the time – sat within touching distance of the play-off spots and were looking to add more firepower to their attack to help them climb into the top six.

Findley – who had also been on trial at Wolves – arrived at the City Ground after impressing in the MLS for Real Salt Lake City – he had also played for the USA in their 1-1 draw with England, in the group stages of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Upon his arrival at the City Ground, though, Findley – whose work permit was approved in the middle of January 2011 – picked up a frustrating thigh injury.

This saw the American forward miss nearly four months of action, before making his Forest debut in a 3-2 home victory over Leicester City in the latter stages of April.

Findley did make his full debut for the Reds the following season, scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-3 draw against Notts County in the League Cup – the Reds eventually winning the game in a penalty shootout.

But the striker found game hard to come by under Steve McClaren, who replaced Davies at the end of the 2010/11 season.

After scoring three goals in 23 Championship games in 2011/12. Findley was loaned out to Gillingham the following season as he looked to impress new manager Steve Cotterill.

But, after failing to find the net in seven appearances for the Gills, his contract at the City Ground was terminated in the New Year, scoring a total of six goals in 29 games for Forest.

After his release, Findley returned to Real Salt Lake, taking his tally up 42 goals in over 160 games for the club before joining Toronto in 2015.

Findley scored only two goals in 26 games for the Canadian outfit, though, and in 2016, he signed for Rayo OKC who play in the second tier of the American soccer pyramid.

Two years later, Findley announced his retirement from the game after scoring four goals in 23 appearances for Rayo.