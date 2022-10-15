£29.93m: How does Reading FC’s squad market value compare to other Championship clubs?

It has been an impressive start to the 2022/23 Championship season for Reading.

Having only narrowly avoided relegation during what was a campaign littered with poor performances last season, the summer transfer window then saw them largely restricted to signing free agents and loanees, due to previous breaches of EFL financial rules.

That meant expectation around the Royals going into the current season, is unlikely to have been particularly high at all.

But despite that, Paul Ince’s side have been one of the surprise packages of the season, and currently sit fifth in the second-tier standings, having taken 22 points from 13 league games so far.

So is that a fair reflection on where the Royals should be right now, considering how much their squad is actually worth.

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve taken a look at how the overall of Reading’s squad, according to Transfermarkt, compares with the rest of the club’s they are competing with in the Championship this season.

According to these numbers, the Royals’ squad this season is worth a combined total of £29.93 million, with on loan Porto midfielder Mamadou Loum considered the most expensive individual player in the side, with a value of £3.6million.

Perhaps not surprisingly given the free agents and loan signings they were largely forced to rely on in the transfer window, that overall value of £29.93million means Reading are currently judged to have just the 18th most expensive squad in the division.

As a result, the Royals’ current fifth place in the Championship means they are punching considerably above their weight.

Indeed, of the six teams who are said to have cheaper squads than Paul Ince’s side right now – Luton, Huddersfield, Coventry, Blackpool, Wigan and Rotherham – none are above Reading in the current standings.

By contrast, there are currently 13 teams below Reading in the Championship table – Watford, West Brom, Middlesbrough, Hull, Blackburn, Stoke, Swansea, Sunderland, Cardiff, Preston, Birmingham, Millwall and Bristol City – who are considered to have more expensive squads than the Royals.

It seems therefore, that Reading are outperforming expectations by a long way at this stage of the season, highlighting how impressive a job Ince has done in recent months.