28-year-old’s transfer wish involving Sheffield United emerges

Current free agent Andre Wisdom was “really keen” to sign terms with Championship outfit Sheffield United before the second-tier side turned down the opportunity to recruit him, as per manager Paul Heckingbottom who spoke to The Star.

The 28-year-old had been training with league rivals Birmingham City before making the move to Bramall Lane, with Blues’ boss Lee Bowyer revealing he wasn’t yet fit enough to be offered terms at St Andrew’s.

He was met with a similar verdict on South Yorkshire, with Heckingbottom revealing last month that he wasn’t at the correct level for United to be able to use him as a first-team regular, instead opting to recruit Filip Uremovic.

Quiz: Are these 12 Sheffield United facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 Sheffield United beat Birmingham City on the opening weekend of the 2021/22 campaign Real Fake

The Croatian’s arrival signalled the end of Wisdom’s time with the promotion chasers – a real setback for the defender who hasn’t managed to find a club since being released by Derby County in the summer – continuing training with the East Midlands outfit after his contract expired but was unable to be tied down to a new deal.

Travelling from a side struggling in the bottom half of the table to a league rival chasing promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, this was potentially a risk worth taking for the defender who saw his former side Derby only escape relegation on the final day last term.

And Heckingbottom has revealed he was desperate to put pen to paper on a deal as he looked to secure himself as a centre-back option at Bramall Lane.

The Blades’ boss said to the Sheffield Star: “No, Andre isn’t here with us now. When we took Filip, that’s when he went.

“He (Wisdom) was really keen to come here and we were happy to have him, because of the experience he’s got and the situation we were in.”

The Verdict:

Although Wisdom is a good second-tier option to have, Heckingbottom needs fully fit players to minimise mistakes, goals conceded and the chances of another injury being sustained, so he was wise to reject the defender regardless of Uremovic’s arrival.

The signing of the Croatian is looking like a real coup so far though – and the recruitment team has to be commended for moving at the speed they did to get this deal over the line before he signed with another club.

As an international defender, he wouldn’t have been short of interest and with plenty of game time under his belt in Russia before arriving at Bramall Lane, he was the better option than Wisdom even with the latter’s second-tier experience.

It also remains to be seen how the 28-year-old would have adapted from being in a relationship scrap last season to being in a promotion push this season – because that is a considerable change in environment.

If he’s still available in the summer, the defender may be worth looking at if he’s managed to get up to the level needed to be considered as a serious option, but better alternatives could and probably will be out there at that point.