28-year-old’s future at Hull City remains unclear as summer transfer window looms

Hull City have yet to enter discussions with Matt Ingram over the possibility of extending his stay at the club, according to a report from Hull Live.

Ingram was allowed to leave the club on a temporary basis on Sunday as Luton Town were granted permission by the EFL to sign him on an emergency loan deal from the Tigers.

The goalkeeper featured for the Hatters yesterday as Nathan Jones’ side suffered a 7-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham who won the Championship title in front of their supporters at Craven Cottage.

Whereas Ingram’s deal with Luton is set to expire following their meeting with Reading this weekend, they could potentially keep him at Kenilworth Road if they secure a place in the play-offs.

The Hatters will need to beat the Royals in order to extend their season past the regular 46-game mark.

Although it is understood that Hull do have the option to trigger a clause in Ingram’s contract that will keep him at the MKM Stadium for another 12 months, the shot-stopper’s future is currently unclear heading into the summer transfer window as the club have to make a decision regarding fresh terms.

With his current deal set to reach a crescendo in June, Ingram will become a free-agent if the Tigers decide to allow him to move on to pastures new.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 past or present Hull City players ever played non-league football in England?

1 of 25 Has George Honeyman ever played non-league football? Yes No

The Verdict

When you consider that Ingram featured in 13 of the club’s previous 17 league fixtures before sealing a short-term switch to Luton, it was somewhat of a surprise when this deal was announced at the weekend.

Although he has had to share the starting role with Nathan Baxter this season, Ingram’s team-mate is set to return to Chelsea following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign and there is no guarantee that Hull will be able to sign him on a permanent basis this summer.

An experienced player, the 28-year-old has made 257 appearances at senior level during his career and has managed to claim a respectable total of 11 clean-sheets in the second-tier.

With Hull manager Shota Arveladze expected to launch an overhaul of his squad this summer, it will be interesting to see whether Ingram will be included as part of his plans for the future.