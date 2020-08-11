28-year-old transfer move to Charlton hanging in the balance

Conor Washington is back in Edinburgh and waiting for the EFL to approve his switch to Charlton Athletic as the Addicks’ boardroom struggle continues, as per the Daily Record.

The men from The Valley have seen the EFL rebuff the attempts of Paul Elliott and Chris Farnell to take control of the club and now they are appealing that decision.

Indeed, until it is clear who is actually running the club, signings are being stopped at SE7 and, with just a month until the new campaign, that is far from ideal.

Washington, then, was all on course to join Lee Bowyer’s side last week but the move was blocked, as was the deal for MK Dons man Alex Gilbey, and the wait is now on to see whether they will be moving to London.

The Verdict

It’s so farcical right now and Charlton fans will just be wishing it can be sorted as soon as possible.

A few players have extended their stay at the club and that is obviously a positive as it suggests amongst them the mood is good.

However, they need extra signings desperately and until the EFL allow that to happen, and are satisfied the club can compete, this waiting game will continue.