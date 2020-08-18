28-year-old tipped to be hit at Leeds as Whites battle Celtic for signing

Noel Whelan has suggested that Shane Duffy would be the ideal kind of defensive signing Leeds United could make this summer, as quoted by Football Insider.

The centre-half is attracting a fair bit of interest at the moment with an exit from Brighton on the cards and the Scottish Mail has reported that Leeds have joined Celtic in the race to potentially sign him.

In light of that, then, Whelan seems a fan of the idea of bringing in the experienced Duffy and then perhaps one more centre-half as Leeds go in search of defensive recruitment.

He said:

“Gaetano Berardi is out for a long time so we don’t really have any recognised centre-halves bar the young lads coming through.

“With Premier League football and the players you’re coming up against you’re going to get found out pretty quickly.

“We need experience and Shane Duffy has played in the Premier League, he knows what it’s all about. He’s a competitor, a leader and I’m sure lots of clubs are looking at him.

“He’s one player I look at him and think ‘yeah if we can add him to the squad along with another centre-half then we’re covering two positions’.

“We do need quality, we can’t get away with average in the Premier League, you’ll soon get found out.”

The Verdict

Leeds absolutely do need new players this summer window and particularly in defensive areas.

We’ve seen, as Whelan has mentioned, Gaetano Berardi already ruled out for most of next season and with Ben White currently still at Brighton, only Liam Cooper is at the club as an out and out senior centre-half.

Obviously, someone like Luke Ayling or Kalvin Phillips can cover there if needs be but really Leeds need to add in this area before a ball is kicked next season in the Premier League.

Duffy obviously has good knowledge of the top flight and would be a start, but Whelan is probably right in thinking another would need to join him.