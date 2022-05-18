28-year-old shares social media message following conclusion of Luton Town’s season

Luton Town left-back Amari’i Bell enjoyed a successful debut season with the Hatters, impressing in the left wing-back role.

The Town defender featured 41 times in the league for the Hatters, accumulating over 3500 minutes of Championship action in the process.

Bell arrived from Blackburn Rovers in the summer, managing to kick on excellently with the club who eventually were knocked out in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

Still likely to be an integral figure going into the next campaign, it remains to be seen if Luton are able to back up this incredible season with another.

Taking to Twitter following Monday’s 1-0 loss at Huddersfield to confirm their participation in the 2022/23 Championship campaign, Bell said: “The resilience we showed among the adversity over the course of the season was amazing, We hold our heads high. To the supporters, your were fantastic right the way through pushing us over the line at times and can’t wait be back at the Kenny with you #COYH.”

The verdict

A position that the Hatters had slight issues filling during the latter stages of last season, Bell has come in and has been undroppable during this memorable campaign for Luton fans.

Possessing excellent attacking drive, he has also shown the defensive abilities required, especially with Nathan Jones’ side allowing the opposition to have possession more often than not.

Given that Bell is seemingly the club’s only out-and-out left wing-back option, with Kal Naismith more adapt to other positions, and Dan Potts better suited to a left-sided centre-back role, the Hatters could look to recruit competition for Bell.

A proud season for Luton fans, Bell has been a big part of why the club has been so successful, and he will be eager to be just as influential next time out.