28-year-old reacts to new of fresh Hull City agreement amid rival transfer interest

Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram has spoken of his happiness at putting pen to paper on a new deal with the Championship club.

Ingram joined Hull back in the summer of 2019, and has since gone on to make 76 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers.

The goalkeeper then spent the final weeks of last season on an emergency loan with Luton Town, as they missed out on promotion via the Championship play-offs.

Heading into the summer, Ingram had been going into the final 12 months of his Hull contract, which had led to speculation around his future, with claims of interest from Luton and Preston.

However, that has now been put to bed, with it confirmed that the 28-year-old has signed a new three-year contract with Hull, with the option of a further year, effectively securing his future with the club until the summer of 2026.

Now it seems as though there was never any doubt in the goalkeeper’s mind about his desire to stay with Hull, and help the club back to the Premier League.

Reacting to confirmation of his new contract with the club, Ingram told Hull’s official website: “I’m absolutely delighted and from a personal point of view, it’s nice to have that security of three years, plus an option.

“I’m just delighted to be here. Ever since I’ve been here, I’ve loved the club. It was a no brainer – the new chairman coming in, the fans, I love it up here, I love living up here and so does my wife.

“The vision for next season, we want to be looking at the top half of the table rather than the bottom half.

“The goal is to get to the Premier League, whether that be next season or the year after. It’s massively exciting times for the football club.”

The Verdict

This looks like it could be a very good piece of business from Hull City.

With Nathan Baxter now back at Chelsea following his loan spell with the Tigers, the club did seem to be under some pressure to secure a goalkeeping option on a longer term basis.

That is something they have now down with this new deal for Ingram, which does represent something of a show of intent given that interest from elsewhere, and the length of the deal.

As a result, you get the feeling that this could be the start of a rather exciting summer at Hull, as Acun Ilicali looks to really make an impact with his backing for the club.