28-year-old on brink of Derby County exit, deal agreed

Derby County defender Mike te Wierik is on the verge of leaving the club for Groningen, according to the Athletic.

Te Wierik arrived at Derby last season, penning a pre-contract agreement and joining from FC Groningen.

The 28-year-old has since made six appearances for the Rams, and was sent off in only his third appearance in a Derby shirt in a Carabao Cup defeat to Preston.

The defender has endured a torrid time at Pride Park, then, and hasn’t been named in a matchday squad for large parts of the campaign.

The defender now looks set to seal a return back to Holland, with Derby in desperate need of raising funds at the moment.

According to the Athletic, te Wierik has agreed a multi-year deal with Groningen, and looks set to return to his former club.

Derby are in desperate need of raising funds this month, after being unable to pay players’ wages this month.

The takeover is yet to be finalised, and it remains to be seen whether it gets done soon.

The Verdict

Te Wierik has endured a nightmare spell at Derby since arriving from the Netherlands.

He looked to be a dynamic, ball-playing centre-half brought in to become a key player under Phillip Cocu, but he has been massively disappointing so far.

It makes great sense to part ways with him this month, as Derby need to cash in and raise funds to soften the blow.