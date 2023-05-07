Sunderland head into the final day of the Championship season knowing they need a win to have any chance of reaching the play-offs.

It’s been a rollercoaster few weeks for the Black Cats. From the gut-wrenching late equaliser scored by Hull in the 4-4 draw, to Patrick Roberts’ remarkable stoppage time effort to salvage a point against Watford last time out, it’s been a tense, emotional period for all connected to the club.

So, even though Sunderland are reliant on results from elsewhere to get into the top six, it’s a relief in a way that their task is straightforward. Tony Mowbray’s men can concentrate on themselves, and they just have to win.

And, that won’t be easy, as they travel to take on a Preston side that are very competitive, and whilst Ryan Lowe’s men can’t make the play-offs, he has made it clear that individuals are playing for their future.

Luke O’Nien will be key

Therefore, a tough challenge awaits Sunderland, and Luke O’Nien will have a big role to play at Deepdale.

He may only be 28, but the versatile O’Nien was the oldest player to start for Sunderland against Watford and that could be the case again on Monday.

Naturally, that places more responsibility on his shoulders, whilst he is also tasked with leading the back four from centre-back, not his usual position.

Yet, O’Nien has embraced this role at Sunderland, so it hasn’t weighed him down. He was integral as they dealt with a strong West Brom side to pick up three points last month, and it was the ex-Wycombe man that popped up to get the Black Cats back in the game against the Hornets.

In truth, part of the appeal of Mowbray’s stylish side is their unpredictable nature. They can outplay a side like Albion away from home for large parts, yet they struggled at home to lowly Huddersfield. For a neutral, they’re a great watch, but it can be difficult for Mowbray.

Of course, against North End, the boss will hope the best version of Sunderland shows up, and, if they do, they have more than enough quality to get the win they need.

But, there could be moments of adversity on what has the potential to be a nervy final day, and that’s where O’Nien will need to be a positive influence on this team.

He is Mowbray’s voice on the pitch, and he has to lead by example. O’Nien is already a cult hero at the Stadium of Light, but he can add to his legacy if he inspires this youthful Sunderland side to promotion, with Preston the first obstacle they need to overcome.