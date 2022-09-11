28-year-old features: One winner and one loser at Watford so far this season

Watford have had a steady start to their 2022/23 Championship campaign.

With new boss Rob Edwards at the helm, the Hornets have collected 13 points from their opening eight league matches.

That leaves the club sitting 6th in the league standings at this early stage.

With this weekend’s action postponed, we thought we’d reflect on the opening weeks of the season at Vicarage Road and assess who has had a good start to the campaign, and who will want more going forwards.

With that in mind, below, we’ve identified one winner and one loser so far at Vicarage Road this season.

LOSER: Maduka Okoye

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has to be considered one of the big losers at Watford so far this season.

The Nigerian shot-stopper signed for the club back in January and many expected that when he arrived at Vicarage Road this summer, he would be the club’s number one.

Quiz: What country were these 25 ex-Watford players born in?

1 of 25 RICHARLISON ARGENTINA BRAZIL

However, new boss Rob Edwards has instead opted to use Austrian goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann between the sticks so far this season.

Okoye, meanwhile, has not even made the matchday squad on some occasions so far due to homegrown squad limits.

As such, unfortunately, through no fault of his own, Okoye finds himself in a peculiar situation and consequentially, has been one of the big losers at Vicarage Road this season so far as he is ultimately losing out on playing games.

WINNER: Daniel Bachmann

With Okoye being considered a loser, the man who is keeping him out of the team, Daniel Bachmann, must be considered a winner.

Bachmann looked like he would be on the way out of Vicarage Road with the arrival of Okoye but instead, the Austrian has staked his claim for the number one shirt, and got it.

That decision has been largely justified in the early stages of the season, too, with the 28-year-old making numerous eye-catching saves, some of which have helped earn the club vital points.

Barring injury or suspension, Bachmann looks set to remain in goal for the long term and as such, he is undoubtedly one of the winners at Watford in this early part of the season.