28-year-old features: One winner and one loser at Luton Town so far this season

Luton Town have enjoyed another strong start to the Championship campaign and will be looking to challenge for promotion as this campaign progresses.

Currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, the Hatters have lost just three times this season and currently sit in fourth place in the second tier standings.

The Bedfordshire club will be eager to extend their unbeaten run to eight when they visit Watford on Sunday, which is gearing up to be a very important clash for both outside of the rivalry.

Whilst we wait and see how the Hatters fare up when they make the short trip to Hertfordshire, here, we take a look at one winner and one loser from the Luton camp thus far this season…

One winner – Carlton Morris

The Hatters broke their transfer record to sign Carlton Morris, and whilst that has contributed to the Luton fanbase having high expectations, he has certainly delivered.

Morris has netted seven times in the league already this season and will be looking to challenge for the golden boot, with the forward’s physicality and link-up play also impressing at Kenilworth Road.

An important way to how Luton operate, amongst a lot of early winners at Kenilworth Road thus far, Morris is probably the pick of the bunch.

One loser – Matt Macey

It was guesswork when thinking who would be number one at Kenilworth Road this season when Matt Macey and Ethan Horvath arrived, but it has proven to be the latter.

Starting the campaign as number two in the ranks, in recent weeks, Harry Isted has managed to tussle that spot away from the former Arsenal shot-stopper.

It has been a difficult start to life back at Kenilworth Road for Macey, but there will likely be further opportunities for him down the line and it will all be about how he responds to those chances.