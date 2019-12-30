28-y/o makes early Bristol City return after frustrating temporary spell

It has today been confirmed by the Bristol Post that Jamie Paterson has made his long mooted return to Ashton Gate, with Bristol City boss Lee Johnson elaborating on his decision.

The 28-year-old forward had previously endured a loan spell to forget at division rivals Derby County, with the winger making a total of 10 appearances for the Rams this season, often finding his game time limited under Phillip Cocu at Pride Park.

Paterson has now made a return to his parent club and as a result the attacker could well find a way of reinvigorating himself under Johnson once more, with his future at Ashton Gate having previously been unclear.

Speaking on the decision to recall Paterson, Johnson had this to say:

“Pato (Paterson) returns, yes – he has been training with us the last couple of days.

“We’ve got a couple of decisions to make but again, you have Rodri out of contract, Joe Morrell potentially being recalled, the boys at Torquay…

“I do want to reduce the numbers in the squad.”

Paterson will be seeking to make an impression on his manager once again as the Robins take on fellow play-off chasers Brentford on Wednesday as we move into the new year.

The Verdict

It remains to be seen if Paterson will indeed have a long term future with Bristol City, however this is sure to be a move that will hold much intrigue for the Ashton Gate faithful.

At the age of 28, the winger will be seeking to get his future sorted at the earliest opportunity as he looks to make the most of what are meant to be the prime years of his career.