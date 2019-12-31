28-y/o in: The West Brom XI that Bilic should play v Leeds United tomorrow

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to get back to winning ways tomorrow when they face Leeds United at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough on Sunday which allowed the Whites to overtake them in the Championship standings.

With both sides excelling under their respective managers this season, Wednesday’s meeting could turn out to be a titanic battle.

Although West Brom lost the reverse fixture in October at Elland Road, they will be confident of securing a positive result in front of their own supporters.

Given just how poor his side were last weekend, Slaven Bilic may opt to make several changes for tomorrow’s clash with Leeds.

Here, we take a look at the XI that we expect the Baggies boss to go with against the Whites…

Having utilised the 4-2-3-1 formation on numerous occasions this year, Bilic will stick with this particular set-up on New Year’s Day.

Sam Johnstone is expected to start in goal for the Baggies and will be aiming to keep his sixth clean-sheet of the season at the Hawthorns.

Whilst Nathan Ferguson and Darnell Furlong will operate in the full-back positions, Semi Ajayi will be accompanied by Ahmed Hegazi in the heart of defence.

Although Kyle Bartley is in contention to make his return to action having overcome an ankle injury, Bilic may hold him back for this particular fixture.

Jake Livermore will lineup in central midfield alongside Romaine Sawyers who was an unused substitute in West Brom’s defeat to Middlesbrough.

One of the Baggies’ star performers this season, the 28-year-old will be determined to lead his side to victory over their promotion rivals tomorrow.

Matt Phillips is set to feature on the right hand side of midfield whilst Grady Diangana may be in line to start on the left having recovered from an issue with his back.

Matheus Pereira will operate in the hole behind Hal Robson-Kanu who will be aiming to take his goal tally for the season to seven against Leeds.