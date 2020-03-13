28-y/o in, Dallas out: The ratings suggest this is the best performing Leeds United XI this season

Leeds United are looking on course to achieve promotion back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, as Marcelo Bielsa continues to mastermind a top two push in the Championship.

The Whites have been in formidable form this season under the stewardship of Bielsa and despite a very rocky period around the turn of 2020, they have been always in and around the automatic promotion picture.

A blend of solid defence and creativity in attack have seen Leeds dominate most games they have taken part in this season, only to be struggling in the final third at taking the glut of chances they have been presented with.

The last two months have seen Leeds regain their strong position at the top end of the table as five straight wins have coupled with just as many clean sheets in the league, to see them move seven points clear of Fulham in third place, with the most recent result a strong 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

While games have been cancelled amid ongoing concern across the globe, the Whites will be hoping that they can build on their strong position once the games are rescheduled and finish off their push for automatic promotion.

With Leeds performing well, we take a look at the best performing XI from Leeds this season so far according to Whoscored.

Marcelo Bielsa’s typical tactical setup sees him operate with a very fluid 4-1-4-1 formation that can often mould into a three-at-the-back formation when in and out of possession.

In goal is Kiko Casilla (6.5), who has been banned for the last two games and will be out for the next six, but still holds the record at the moment for the most clean sheets, blended with his exceptional ball distribution.

In a back four is Luke Ayling (7.2), Ben White (7), Liam Cooper (7.1) and Gjanni Alioski (6.7). No surprises to see some stellar ratings across the defence here as they continue on with the best defensive record in the division and five straight clean sheets. The one shock here could be that there is no place for Stuart Dallas at left-back over Alioski, but the North Macedonian international has had a strong impact in the final third this term.

In holding midfield is Kalvin Phillips (7.1), who has been arguably the most important member of Bielsa’s side this season and will be a vital asset in the back end of the season.

In the midfield four is Jack Harrison (6.9), Mateusz Klich (6.8), Pablo Hernandez (7.1), and Helder Costa (6.6). There aren’t really any players that aren’t in this team but these four have been massively important to Bielsa’s high pressing system with the two wingers probably being the best combination in the league at the moment. Hernandez and Klich haven’t hit the heights of last season but they are slowly plugging away and providing a lot more in the game other than goals and assists.

Up front is none other than Patrick Bamford (6.7) who has been almost indispensable under Bielsa this season despite not being red hot in front of goal. His tap-in against the Terriers last time out was his 13th goal of the season, but he could have doubled that with the chances he carves out, but his hard work on and off the ball is enough to lead the line very well up top.