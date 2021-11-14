28 questions about Hull City’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

Hull City have endured a challenging start to the season and the Tigers are facing a tough task to try and ensure that they survive the drop in the Championship.

The pressure will have been eased slightly on Grant McCann’s shoulders following Hull’s much-needed second-away win of the campaign at fellow strugglers Barnsley last time out. That brought them back in touch with some of the teams above them in the table.

The Tigers though have to start building on results like that if they are to have any chance of staying in the division this season.

Hull have to ensure that by the January transfer window they are not too far adrift because that might be able to help them strengthen the squad enough to try and get out of trouble.

While we wait to see what happens with Hull‘s form over the next few weeks, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on 28 questions on some of their most expensive signings. Can you get 100%?

