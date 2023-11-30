Highlights Chris Willock's goal against Stoke City highlights his potential as a key player for QPR in the second half of the season.

QPR's manager, Marti Cifuentes, is pleased with Willock's impact and believes he will be important for the team, similar to Jack Colback.

Willock's pace, directness, and goal-scoring ability make him an asset for QPR, especially in their relegation battle.

Chris Willock could be a key man during the second half of the campaign for QPR, as exemplified by his goal against Stoke City on Tuesday night.

They R's finally won at home for the first time this season as they came from behind to beat a 10-man Stoke City side. However, the hosts needed luck on their side to record their first victory at Loftus Road, with penalties and red cards helping them out.

A well-taken Willock goal rounded off the comeback win late in added time to seal the game and points in a 4-2 win for Marti Cifuentes' side.

What has Cifuentes said about Willock?

Speaking in his post-match press conference after the win, QPR's boss said: "I'm very happy for Chris Willock. We took the decision not to start him. Basically, it was for physical reasons because we felt it was too risky to start him again after the workload he's had the last two or three weeks.

"At the start of the season, he didn't get those minutes, and we spoke about him having an impact in the second half and I'm very pleased about the quality he showed, and the goal he scored.

"He will be very important and a key player like Jack [Colback] for our team."

How important could Willock be for QPR?

The versatile attacker may be in the final year of his deal and was previously playing for a manager whom he did not suit stylistically in Gareth Ainsworth, but could be crucial in the relegation battle for Cifuentes and it looks like the Spaniard is committed to getting the best out of him.

As we've seen at points in the past, when he is on song, he can be a game-changer and a match-winner at Championship level - and there is no doubt that's what the R's need.

Chris Willock club stats (selected) Club Appearances Goals Assists Benfica B 64 14 9 Huddersfield Town 14 2 0 QPR* 118 17 18

Willock is dynamic, fast, has an eye for goal, and can break down low blocks or play in transition. That pace, directness, and threat in front of goal make him an asset, while few teams have a player of his quality at that end of the table.

His goal against Stoke was his first meaningful contribution this season and you wonder whether it could be a turning point for him. He was out in the cold under Gareth Ainsworth, having started just six times and made only 13 appearances this season, so getting him back to his best may take a bit of time, but you feel the goal against Stoke could be a turning point.

He surged through multiple Potters defenders before letting fly from the edge of the box - showing that he's certainly growing in confidence. According to Sofascore, Willock attempted three dribbles and completed two of them, whilst also putting in three crosses in a 28-minute cameo. Perhaps showing glimpses of a player turning a corner.

Goals and assists have often come in purple patches in the past for him, so if he can get back to his best and string one of those runs together, he could end up being the difference between relegation and survival.