27 yellows, 2 reds: How disciplined are Charlton Athletic compared to the rest of the League One?

Charlton Athletic have made a fairly promising start to life under Ben Garner in League One.

The Addicks have won five, drawn nine and lost four in the third tier so far, have reached the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, the second round of the FA Cup and the round of 32 of the Papa John’s Trophy.

Considering that the squad is thin in areas, that is an impressive achievement after a tough summer transfer window, and they will be aiming to cut the gap to the play-off places before the turn of the year.

Charlton have gone from the direct approach of Johnnie Jackson to more patient and possession-based football under Garner this term, and the more time they spend getting used to that the philosophy, they should be able to achieve a greater consistency in their results.

Here, we have taken a look at how disciplined the South Londoners are compared to the rest of the division, according to WhoScored…

The Addicks have picked up 27 yellow cards so far in the third tier, which is actually the third least in the division, along with two Ryan Inniss red cards.

Charlton had something of a disciplinary issue last season, receiving comfortably the most yellows in the league, 106, and therefore this season’s tally is an improvement at this stage.

Sean Clare has been a walking yellow card this term, being booked five times in the league, eight times in all competitions, and he served a one-game suspension in last weekend’s 3-3 draw at Burton Albion as a result.

Clare does not often give away a lot of fouls, but they can be severe and in defensive areas where the referee is more likely to go to his pocket.

In the league, Albie Morgan and George Dobson are on three yellows, but should be able to get past the cut off in terms of a ban approaching, with the goalposts shifted to ten yellows to be suspended after 19 matches have been played.

Inniss’ two red cards have both been for receiving two yellows in one match, the towering defender is a dominant force on his day but can often make poor and rash decisions that lead to the Addicks having to play with ten.

The 27-year-old will be aiming to improve on that record in the second half of the season, with his contract expiring in the summer.