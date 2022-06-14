27-year-old speaks out after sealing fresh Stoke City agreement

Stoke City have announced that Lewis Baker has signed a new three year deal with the club.

The 27-year-old joined the club in January from Chelsea and since joining made 20 Championship appearances scoring eight goals and assisting twice.

The Potters finished this season sat in a very average 14th place although this signing will be welcome news to fans and provide hope that they will be able to push up the table next season.

Not only is it the fans that are happy though as the midfielder told the club’s Official Media: “I’m really happy and it’s been fantastic since I first stepped foot in here.

“Everybody has been very welcoming and it’s a place where I can see a future and hopefully that future is with everybody in the Premier League.

“Since the first day I came in and spoke to everyone, I really felt at home here and with everyone’s vision of where they see the Club, it kind of aligns with mine and the project of where we want to get to and what type of team we want to be.

“It is very appealing and like I say, hopefully we can be in the Premier League with that.”

The Verdict:

This is a brilliant bit of business from Stoke and a big boost as they approach next season.

The Potters have had an average number of seasons now with progress being made in very small steps so Michael O’Neill will be hoping his side can take a leap next season and jump further up the table towards the play-off spots.

From Baker’s words, it does sound as though the club are planning to push for promotion next season and creating that project at the club which is pushing in the right direction.

The big test will be whether they can back up these aims on the pitch. However, it’s a strong addition to the team and the hope will be that he can continue to have an impact on the pitch next season.