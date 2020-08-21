27-year-old set to undergo medical at Blackburn Rovers

Gent goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski is set to undergo a medical at Blackburn Rovers, according to reports from Het Nieuwsblad.

Blackburn in the market for a new goalkeeper following Christian Walton’s return to parent club Brighton and Hove Albion, following an impressive loan spell at Ewood Park last season.

Back-up goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler also left Ewood Park upon the expiry of his contract, meaning there is a hole to be filled in-between the sticks.

Do you know the club these 15 Blackburn Rovers players started their career with?

1 of 15 Which club did Lewis Holtby start his career with? VFL Bochum Mainz 05 Alemannia Aachen Hamburg

According to Het Nieuwsblad, Rovers have reached an agreement with Gent for the signing of Thomas Kaminski, who has also been attracting interest from FC Basel in Switzerland.

The 27-year-old arrived at Gent from Kortrijk in January 2019, and has since made 63 appearances for the Belgian side, keeping 15 clean sheets across all competitions.

The Belgian shot-stopper is set to cost Blackburn around €500,000, and the goalkeeper is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Ewood Park on Monday.

Rovers have also enquired about the services of Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, as Tony Mowbray looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

The Verdict

Blackburn definitely need to bring in another goalkeeper and Kaminski looks to be a solid addition for Rovers.

He’s 27 so he is in his prime years, and he has racked up a load of appearances in Belgium, so he’d be a reliable option to have in-between the sticks.

If they can bring in an experienced goalkeeper like Westwood to help Kaminski settle, then that would be a shrewd piece of business conducted by the club.