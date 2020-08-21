27-year-old reveals desire to leave PL club amid Norwich, Nottingham Forest transfer interest

Ben Gibson has revealed his desire to leave Burnley this summer, after falling out of favour at Turf Moor under Sean Dyche.

Gibson became Burnley’s joint club-record signing in 2018, when he arrived from Middlesbrough on a four-year deal for a reported fee of £15m, but he has since become surplus to requirements.

The 27-year-old has played only six games for the Clarets in his two seasons with the club, featuring only once in the Premier League.

The centre-half was allowed to train with Middlesbrough for the final part of the 2019/20 campaign as he looked to build up his fitness, and a move away looks likely this summer.

Football Insider have recently claimed that Norwich are in talks to land Gibson on loan, whilst Nottingham Forest have also been linked with a move for the defender in a potential swap deal involving Joe Worrall.

Speaking on BBC Tees’ Boro Podcast, Gibson revealed his desire to leave Burnley this summer, with Boro also holding an interest in taking the defender on a season-long loan.

He said: “It’s probably no secret that I want to get out and play football and have been itching to do so since I signed for Burnley.

“I’ll have to see what the next few weeks bring. Obviously I want to play football, that’s clear as day, but for now I just sit tight and see what happens.”

The Verdict

It seems inevitable that Gibson will depart Turf Moor this summer, and it’s actually really surprising that despite becoming their club-record signing, he has only played six times in two seasons.

His lack of game time is bound to be a worry for potential suitors, but the 27-year-old knows what it takes to be successful at Championship level and win promotion to the Premier League.

Both Norwich and Forest could do with a new centre-back, especially the latter, if Joe Worrall is to depart the City Ground this summer.