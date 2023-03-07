27-year-old open to Watford summer exit

Out-on-loan Watford player Ashley Fletcher has revealed that he’s open to extending his stay at league rivals Wigan Athletic beyond the end of the season, speaking to Wigan Today.

The 27-year-old has made 19 appearances for the Latics in all competitions this term, recording two goals in the process but will be disappointed not to have scored more in their quest for survival.

However, he has probably secured more first-team opportunities at the DW Stadium than he would have done at Vicarage Road this season considering some of the options they have at their disposal.

Rey Menaj may have spent much of his time at the club out of action – but Keinan Davis and Vakoun Bayo were available as other options before the latter sealed a loan exit in January.

However, Britt Assombalonga and Henrique Araujo arrived in Hertfordshire during the winter and with Slaven Bilic only playing one up top, Fletcher may be glad to be elsewhere at this point.

Quite frankly, Fletcher’s future with the Hornets looks bleak at this point and may be sold in the summer if his contract doesn’t run out then, with the Watford Observer claiming that he signed a five-year deal back in 2021. The player seems open to an exit – and would be happy to rejoin his current loan club.

He said: “I’d love to stay here [at Wigan], I’d love to. I’m enjoying my football here, and I’m enjoying being in the team.

“I hadn’t played a lot of football when I arrived here, going back for the last 18 months.

“I’m just happy to be in the team, and feeling appreciated under the gaffer, and here at Wigan.”

The Verdict:

Regardless of whether his contract expires at the end of the season, they should be looking to offload him and if he’s contracted to the club beyond the end of the season, they should only be looking for a nominal fee.

This stance should chance if he can impress between now and the end of the season because they could generate a decent amount for him if he does – but it doesn’t look as though he’s on track to add loads of goals to his tally at this point.

A record of two goals in 19 competitive appearances probably isn’t enough to keep him at Vicarage Road and this is why his agents need to get to work in terms of finding him a new club.

That search should probably start now because he may not attract too many offers, though a club is likely to take him, whether that’s in this division, further down the EFL pyramid or abroad.

The signing of Fletcher seemed like a strange one at the time though – and this is why it isn’t a surprise that his future at Vicarage Road looks bleak at this point. It feels like he needs to kickstart his career somewhere else.