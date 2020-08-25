27-year-old move to Sheffield Wednesday could be on hold until player exit is secured

Frederico Venancio might not join Sheffield Wednesday until Joost Van Aken is moved on from the club this summer transfer window, as per Yorkshire Live.

The Portuguese defender is a player fans of the Owls will be familiar with having seen him at the club a few seasons ago.

Indeed, he did a decent job during his time at Hillsborough and it appears as though Garry Monk would like to bring him back to the Steel City.

However, the Owls need to ensure they keep things balanced both financially and squad-wise this window and, therefore, it’s perhaps little surprise to see that the report is claiming Van Aken needs to make way first.

Van Aken has been on the books a while at Wednesday but injuries, poor form at times and loan spells away have seen him feature little in recent years at the club.

It appears Monk is ready to get rid of him, too, but until he does we might not see Venancio going the other way.

The Verdict

Wednesday fans would probably like to see Venancio come in for Van Aken as that would likely represent an upgrade at the club.

Monk has already added Chey Dunkley to his defence whilst Dominic Iorfa shone last season but adding another face might not be a bad idea.