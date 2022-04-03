27-year-old makes stark Ipswich Town admission after Cambridge defeat

Ipswich’s disappointing 1-0 loss to Cambridge United in League One yesterday leaves them ninth in the league but six points from the play-offs with five games left to go.

Not only is time running out with the number of games they have, but all the teams around them also have games in hand meaning a play-off position for the Tractor Boys looks unlikely this season.

Following the game, Wes Burns admitted that their aim looks unachievable as he told the East Anglian Daily Times: “We spoke about it in the dressing room and said the season is probably at its end now.

“We’ve got fives games to go and it’s going to be tough to grab sixth spot now with the dropped points, but we have to finish the season well and on a high to take momentum into next season.

“We’re gutted we didn’t win and gutted for the fans that we’re probably going to have to wait for next season to celebrate. We’re frustrated, gutted and sad.

“We’ve lost 11 games this season and you can’t lose that many if you want to be going for promotion, so we need to rebuild and hope 11 losses isn’t us next season.”

Despite the disappointment of not making it this season, the 27-year-old has every faith in his squad to do the job under Kieran McKenna next season as he said: “Our form has been really good since the boss came in. If we’d had that since the start of the season then we’d be in there for automatic promotion.

“Everyone around the club and we can feel it building and see how the team can be for next year. It’s a positive time to be part of Ipswich Town and next season we’ll come back stronger again.

“Hopefully with five games to go next season we’ve already lifted the trophy.”

Ipswich will return to action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to New Meadow to face Shrewsbury Town.

The Verdict:

Yesterday’s result was disappointing for Ipswich and as Burns said himself, their season is probably over now.

That being said, it’s good to see that the squad already seem to be putting their focus into next season with the goal remaining the same and knowing what they have to do to go one step further.

Since McKenna came in as manager Ipswich have really picked up and unfortunately for them, he came in just a bit too late to be able to take them to the play-offs this season.

However, as long as they continue to try and finish the season well and take that momentum into the summer and pre-season Ipswich could definitely be up there next season, particularly with the ability they have assembled in this playing squad..