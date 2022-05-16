27-year-old emerges as AFC Bournemouth contract priority

AFC Bournemouth are planning to get Jefferson Lerma tied down to a new contract as one of their high priorities this summer, according to a report from Dorset Live.

The 27-year-old has been a regular for the Cherries this term, recording 34 league appearances and proving to be an integral part of Scott Parker’s promotion-winning side, with the Colombian set to ply his trade in the Premier League again next season.

And with Todd Cantwell unlikely to make his move to the Vitality Stadium a permanent one, that may help to maximise his game time again in the future, though he is likely to be a regular starter regardless of whether they recruit a replacement or not.

However, his future on the south coast remains uncertain at this stage with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2023, a factor that may persuade the promoted side to cash in on him if he fails to put pen to paper on fresh terms in the coming months.

Previously linked with a move to numerous sides including Newcastle United, the midfielder has said he is happy with life on the south coast with manager Parker.

His commitment looks set to be put to the test very shortly with the club’s board reportedly treating his situation as one of the main issues they need to address. The Cherries are keen to offer him a new contract.

The Verdict:

This is the right move from the Cherries who can certainly afford to get him tied down after sealing their promotion back to the top flight and considering he’s likely to be an integral first-team again next season, an extension would be just as beneficial as bringing a new signing in.

They may need quite a few players to arrive at the Vitality if they want to have a good chance of remaining in the top tier for the long term – but they also need to build around some of their existing players like Lloyd Kelly, Dominic Solanke and Lerma to retain some form of stability.

If their futures are secured, they can then have a clearer idea of which areas they need to target in the transfer market and this will reduce the chances of the Cherries wasting funds during the summer, something that could prove to be costly.

Parker’s side may have been promoted – but they won’t have a bottomless budget in the coming months and this is why they need to keep those like Lerma that can perform in the second tier and address other positions in the starting lineup.

If the Cherries are smart, they should offer him a reasonably modest salary at first so they can try and maximise the number of players they can bring in during the summer. They can’t afford to have a high wage bill.