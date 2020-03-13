27-y/o in, midfielder out: The ratings suggest this is the best Wigan Athletic XI this season

Wigan Athletic have shown remarkable improvement in recent weeks, as they continue to climb the Championship table and pull themselves clear of the relegation zone.

The Latics had previously occupied a spot in the bottom-three, but are now unbeaten in their last six league games, which includes wins over the likes of promotion-chasing West Brom and Millwall.

Paul Cook will be hoping that his side can pull further clear of the relegation zone as the season progresses.

But what has Wigan’s strongest starting XI been based off of Whoscored’s average rating system?

Find out below….

It won’t come as a surprise to see that David Marshall is in goal for the Latics, as the shot-stopper has been hugely impressive in recent weeks, and has won his side vital points as they fight against relegation.

Antonee Robinson is at left-back for Paul Cook’s side with an average Whoscored rating of 7, although that isn’t likely to change much in the near future, with the defender ruled out with a heart problem.

Nathan Byrne has a Whoscored rating of 6.7, whilst central defenders Cedric Kipre (6.8) and Charlie Mulgrew (7) make up the Latics back-line.

Sam Morsy has been one of Wigan’s standout players and has certainly been leading from the front when it comes to playing his part in their battle to survive in the Championship. The Wigan skipper has an average Whoscored rating of 6.7, which is the same rating as his midfield partner Joe Williams so far this season.

The attacking trio of Jamal Lowe, Michael Jacobs and Gavin Massey have been a threat going forward for the Latics in recent weeks, and they’ll be key to supplying Kieffer Moore with the chances he needs to score goals.

Lowe has an average Whoscored rating of 6.7, whilst Massey is the lowest rated player in the starting XI with a score of 6.4 so far this season.

Michael Jacobs has a Whoscored rating of 6.8, and he’ll be hoping to add to his goal contribution tally, which currently stands at six.

Kieffer Moore completes the line-up with a Whoscored rating of 7, and he’ll fancy his chances of improving that score as the season progresses, as he’s been in impressive from in front of goal in recent weeks.