27-y/o defender starts: The Nottingham Forest XI that Lamouchi should play v Wigan on Sunday

Nottingham Forest will look to follow up their 2-0 win over Hull City on Boxing Day with another victory over Wigan Athletic on Sunday.

The Reds approached the fixture with Hull at the KCOM Stadium under pressure to end a run of five games without a victory, and Sabri Lamouchi’s side picked up a solid 2-0 win.

Hull, who have been in mixed form this season, did pose a threat to Forest with free-scoring forward Jarrod Bowen looking lively, but it was Forest’s leading goalscorer who struck an impressive brace.

Grabban was on hand to open the scoring as he struck from the penalty spot, and it would be the former Aston Villa man who ensured all three points when he scored a second late on in the game.

The victory means Lamouchi’s side stay in touch of the play-off places, sitting one behind sixth place Preston North End with a game in hand.

So with the game against Wigan fast approaching, who should Lamouchi select in his starting eleven?

For Lamouchi, his defensive line is pretty much a given as Brice Samba continues between the sticks, behind a superb centre-back pairing of Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo.

Matty Cash will continue at right back, but it is at left-back where Chema is expected to keep his place over Jack Robinson.

Ben Watson and Samba Sow are a good partnership as the holding midfielders, allowing the likes of Joe Lolley, Tiago Silva and Alfa Semedo to have attacking freedom.

Lewis Grabban is the only centre forward available to Lamouchi and he will keep his place at the forefront of Forest’s attack.

The short turnaround between games is a risk but Forest need to build momentum now and this should be enough to beat Paul Cook’s side who have yet to win away from home this season.