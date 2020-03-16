27 Portsmouth appearances: Kevin-Prince Boateng – How is he getting on these days?

At the age of 33, Kevin-Prince Boateng is still playing football at a good level, ten years after leaving Portsmouth amid the club’s financial difficulties at that time.

The former Ghanaian international arrived at Portsmouth in the summer of 2009 from Tottenham Hotspur, for a fee of around £4 million. At this time, Boateng was 22-years of age, and had yet to represent his country internationally.

Joining Pompey represented a second chance for the midfielder to make an impact in the Premier League, as well as a way to prove himself after an underwhelming time in North London.

He made a total of 27 appearances for the south coast side over the course of the 2009-10 campaign, scoring five goals in all competitions.

However, off the field issues overshadowed Portsmouth’s season, as they entered administration in February 2010.

That resulted in a nine-point deduction, which all but confirmed the club’s relegation to the Championship. In spite of that, Boateng and his teammates continued to dig in, and the side made the FA Cup final that year against all odds.

The script at Pompey did not go to plan in the end for the midfielder, however, as he missed a spot-kick against Chelsea at Wembley, with the London side eventually winning 1-0 to lift the trophy.

A mass exodus saw Boateng leave Portsmouth that summer, after just one season at the club. It would be his last in England.

He has since gone on to play for nine other sides, including the likes of Barcelona, Schalke and AC Milan, where he spent a total of five seasons over two separate spells.

QUIZ: Can you name these 11 Portsmouth flops?

1 of 11 Who is this? Lloyd Isgrove Louis Dennis James Vaughan Omar Bogle

His short spell at Las Palmas in the 2016-17 season – when the Gran Canaria-based side competed in La Liga – was his best goal-scoring campaign to date, as he fouind the net on ten occasions.

Boateng is now at Istanbul-based Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas, joining on loan in January from Serie A outfit Fiorentina. He has gone on to make five appearances for the Kara Kartallar.

Although he was not at the club for long, Pompey fans will remember the quality that Boateng showed in his short spell on the south coast, as he was undoubtedly one of the most technically gifted players to wear the famous blue shirt.