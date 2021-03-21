26-year-old’s Rangers chances played down despite impressive EFL loan spell

Jordan Jones has no future at Rangers despite impressing on loan at League One side Sunderland, according to Alan Hutton.

Jones failed to set the world alight after arriving at Ibrox from Kilmarnock, and left the club on loan in January after falling out of favour under Steven Gerrard.

The winger has since hit the ground running at Sunderland, though, playing a key role in helping the Black Cats fight for a play-off place in League One.

Jones has scored two goals and registered three assists for Sunderland, in a total of 10 appearances thus far.

Rangers will be keeping an eye on Jones’ progress, as they will do with every player they have sent out on loan this term.

But speaking to Football Insider, former Rangers man Alan Hutton believes that there is no future for Jones at Ibrox, despite his impressing form under Lee Johnson on Wearside.

He said: “I’m not sure he can. It’s one of those ones where he had opportunities at Rangers. Gerrard put him in and sometimes we would see the best of him but not enough.

“Obviously the covid issues, hampered by injuries, I’m not going to say I’m on the fence. I believe the time’s passed. He’s went down, he’s moved on, he’s playing well at a decent level and scoring goals.

“I just feel his time that Rangers, he’s had enough opportunities, it’s not quite worked out. The player has to think of himself as well, he obviously wasn’t happy when he was there.”

Jones has recently been linked with a move to the Championship, too. As per TEAMtalk, Stoke City and Middlesbrough are among those to have enquired about his price tag.

The Verdict

Jones has been excellent since joining Sunderland, but you do have to feel that his time at Rangers is over.

The Gers have just got their hands on a rare league title, and will want to get better and better under Gerrard going forward.

Amid speculation linking him with the Championship, I think that could be a good move for Jones for next season, with or without Sunderland.