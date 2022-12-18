26-year-old’s head is turned: 2 nightmare scenarios Sheffield United will want to avoid in the January transfer window

Sheffield United have enjoyed a hugely positive first-half of the 2022/23 campaign under Paul Heckingbottom.

Heckingbottom’s side were disappointingly beaten by Nottingham Forest in last season’s play-off semi-finals, but have dusted themselves down and nestled themselves in the race for automatic promotion this time around.

Their form pre-World Cup was very good and the Blades returned last weekend with a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane.

This coming Monday night, they take on Wigan Athletic as they look to keep pace with Burnley at the sharp end of the division.

Heading into the game they are boosted by a nearing fully fit squad for the first time in a long time, with Heckingbottom relieved to see injury troubles starting to fade. There’s a belief that this is the best squad in the Championship and the only thing that will stop them challenging for a place back in the Premier League is an injury crisis.

Looking ahead to January, then, it’s little surprise that the nightmare scenarios that might happen involve players moving on rather than anything else.

Losing Iliman Ndiaye

The Senegal international is an absolute star in the Championship, possessing incredible ball carrying ability, vision and a killer eye for goals.

So far this season, the 22-year-old has scored nine goals and registered three assists, including last weekend’s setup for Billy Sharp in the 1-0 win over Huddersfield.

That’s already an improvement on last season’s return in 10 fewer fixtures, with Ndiaye growing year-on-year and looking every bit ready for the step up into the Premier League, underlined by some of his flashes of brilliance at the World Cup with Senegal.

Whether clubs circle and look to lure him away in January remains to be seen, but there’s no denying that losing such an exciting talent would be a massive blow.

McBurnie having his head turned

Alongside Ndiaye, Oli McBurnie has been spearheading Sheffield United’s push for promotion this season, scoring nine times in only 18 appearances.

Sheffield United need to work on a solution to McBurnie’s contract situation, though, heading into the January transfer window.

McBurnie is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and the last thing that the Blades need is a scenario where the 26-year-old’s head is turned by the lure of an offer from elsewhere.

They need him fully focused on the job he’s doing at Bramall Lane, scoring goals and proving his doubters wrong. What will help align that focus is a new contract.