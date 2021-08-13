26-year-old starts: The predicted Charlton Athletic XI to face Oxford United

Charlton Athletic travel to the Kassam Stadium to face former manager Karl Robinson’s Oxford United this Saturday.

The U’s pipped the Addicks to sixth place on goal difference last season before losing in the play-off semi finals to eventual winners Blackpool, adding a little more spice to the occasion. We predict Nigel Adkins will name an unchanged team from the one that earned a goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday on matchday one.

Exciting new addition Charlie Kirk is expected to feature however with him joining up with the squad just two days before the fixture, it is likely that he will be introduced from the bench.

The only two potential alterations Adkins could make to the eleven would be bringing Kirk from the start, that would mean one of Conor Washington or Diallang Jaiyesimi would drop to the bench and allow the 23-year-old to get familiar with his new teammates.

Secondly, bringing in 36-year-old midfielder Ben Watson for George Dobson, the former FA Cup winner played 68 minutes on Tuesday evening in the League Cup and would provide more of a defensive shield in front of the back four. The 4-3-3 system worked well in a defensive sense against the Owls, the hardworking midfield trio and well marshalled backline did not concede shot on target in the match.

The U’s are favourites for Saturday’s affair, suggesting Adkins may look to sit in and stifle their approach as the best way to gain a positive result.

