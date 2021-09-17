26-year-old starts: The predicted Barnsley XI to face Blackburn on Saturday

Barnsley will be looking to kick-start their season tomorrow when they host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship at Oakwell.

The Tykes have failed to win any of their last five league games and are currently 17th in the second-tier standings.

Whilst Barnsley did pick up a point in their clash with Stoke City earlier this week, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if manager Markus Schopp decides to make some alterations to his side for Saturday’s showdown with Blackburn.

A victory for the Tykes could allow them to move into the top-half of the Championship table depending on the outcome of results elsewhere.

Here, we take a look at how Barnsley could line up against Blackburn this weekend.

Having utilised the 3-4-2-1 formation against Stoke, Schopp is likely to stick with this particular set-up for tomorrow’s meeting with Blackburn.

Goalkeeper Brad Collins will be looking to deliver another impressive performance in-between the sticks after saving a penalty in midweek.

Central-defenders Jasper Moon, Michal Helik and Aapo Halme will be tasked with preventing Blackburn from scoring in this fixture whilst Toby Sibbick and Callum Styles will feature in the wide roles for Barnsley.

After being introduced as a substitute in the second-half of Barnsley’s draw with Stoke, Claudio Gomes could potentially start alongside Callum Brittain in the heart of midfield on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Aaron Leya and Cauley Woodrow could both be utilised by Schopp in attacking midfield.

Woodrow ought to be brimming with confidence heading into this particular fixture after scoring his second goal of the season against Stoke.

If the 26-year-old is able to deliver the goods at Oakwell this weekend, he could play a key role in helping his side secure victory in-front of their own supporters.

Dominik Frieser will interchange positions with Woodrow and Leya tomorrow as he aims to net his third goal of the season in the Championship.